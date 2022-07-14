Textile maker Milliken to close Georgia plant employing 260

Milliken & Company announced Wednesday that its operations in Screven County will be phased out and transferred to its plant in Cherokee County, South Carolina, news outlets reported.

“This consolidation benefits our customers with increased capacity and helps us realize key sustainability and operational metrics," said Kevin Brown, senior vice president of global operations for Milliken’s textile business. He said the company will “make every effort” to find new jobs for Screven County workers who wish to transfer to another Milliken location.