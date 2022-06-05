ajc logo
Texas Tech eliminates host Georgia Southern 3-1

Georgia News
48 minutes ago
Andrew Morris and two relievers combined on a seven-hitter and Texas Tech scored three runs in the fourth inning to eliminate host Georgia Southern, the 16th overall seed, 3-1 in the Statesboro Regional

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Andrew Morris and two relievers combined on a seven-hitter and Texas Tech scored three runs in the fourth inning to eliminate host Georgia Southern, the 16th overall seed, 3-1 in the Statesboro Regional on Sunday.

The Red Raiders (39-21) had three of their four hits in the pivotal inning to advance to the finals against Notre Dame needing to win twice. The first game is Sunday night.

Hitless through three innings, Cole Stilwell and Jace Jung singled to open the bottom of the fourth and Ty Coleman drew a walk to load the bases. Another walk by Kurt Wilson ended the day for Georgia Southern starter Danny Madden.

Owen Washburn hit a sacrifice fly off Jay Thompson before Hudson White's single capped the rally. The final out came when Wilson was out trying to steal home.

Dillon Carter had a two-out single in the seventh for the other Red Raider hit.

Jesse Sherrill had a leadoff single, the only hit for Georgia Southern (41-20) when the Eagles scored their only run, which came in on a throwing error by Morris.

Morris went six innings, scattering four hits to improve to 8-2. Mason Molina had a perfect ninth for his first save.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

