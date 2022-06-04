ajc logo
X

Texas Tech blanks UNC Greensboro 2-0 to avoid elimination

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Brandon Birdsell threw seven shutout innings and Texas Tech used a wild pitch and a throwing error to score two runs on the same play as the Red Raiders defeated UNC Greensboro 2-0 in an elimination game of the Statesboro Regional

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Brandon Birdsell threw seven shutout innings and Texas Tech used a wild pitch and a throwing error to score two runs on the same play as the Red Raiders defeated UNC Greensboro 2-0 in an elimination game of the Statesboro Regional on Saturday.

Texas Tech (38-21) will play the loser of Saturday's nightcap between No. 16 overall seed Georgia Southern and Notre Dame in an elimination game Sunday morning.

Birdsell (9-3) allowed five hits and two walks, striking out four. Andrew Devine followed Birdsell and retired all four batters he faced, striking out a pair. Derek Bridges got the final two outs, striking out Zack Budzik on three pitches with two runners on base to end the game for his first save of the season.

The Red Raiders scored both their runs in the top of the eighth inning. No. 9 batter Dillon Carter led off with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Easton Murrell. Carter advanced to third on Cole Stilwell's flyout to center field. Jace Jung was intentionally walked to put runners at the corners.

Jung stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch by Alex Hoppe, who entered the game after Murrell's bunt. Carter scored on the errant pitch and Jung followed him home after a throwing error by catcher Dallas Callahan.

Greg Hardison had two of six hits by the Spartans (34-30).

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks
Cobb’s Mt. Bethel agrees to pay $13.1 million to leave United Methodist Church20h ago
Smoking ban takes effect at Georgia’s largest public beach
3h ago
Russian agent Kovtun, accused in spy poisoning, dead at 57
3h ago
New charges for man acquitted of killing teacher Tara Grinstead
New charges for man acquitted of killing teacher Tara Grinstead
Georgia Tech brings in 6 football recruits for official visits
6h ago
The Latest
Georgia blasts 7 HRs, eliminates Hofstra 24-1
1h ago
Simpson, Gonzalez keep Ga Tech alive, top Alabama St 13-4
2h ago
Smoking ban takes effect at Georgia’s largest public beach
3h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top