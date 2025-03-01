Georgia News
Texas takes on Georgia following Johnson's 39-point game

Texas takes on the Georgia Bulldogs after Tre Johnson scored 39 points in Texas' 86-81 overtime loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago

Georgia Bulldogs (17-11, 5-10 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (16-12, 5-10 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts Georgia after Tre Johnson scored 39 points in Texas' 86-81 overtime loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Longhorns have gone 11-5 at home. Texas is ninth in the SEC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Arthur Kaluma averaging 6.1.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-10 against SEC opponents. Georgia ranks ninth in the SEC with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Asa Newell averaging 6.8.

Texas averages 78.4 points, 9.2 more per game than the 69.2 Georgia allows. Georgia averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Texas gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 20.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Longhorns. Kadin Shedrick is averaging 9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

Newell is averaging 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. (5) puts up the ball against Florida guard Alijah Martin (15) during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Georgia recovers from No. 3 Florida's comeback and defeat Gators 88-83 despite Richard's 30 points

Placeholder Image

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

