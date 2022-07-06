Texas' most populous county hires new election administrator

The Harris County Elections Commission on Tuesday announced the hiring of Clifford Tatum, who has served as general counsel for the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and executive director of the District of Columbia Board of Elections. He also served as the interim director for the Georgia State Elections Division.

Tatum will succeed Isabel Longoria, who resigned on July 1. Some officials and residents had asked she resign or be fired over problems with the March primary in Harris County, where Houston is located. Some of the problems included about 10,000 mail ballots not counted on the day of the election, issues with voting machines and a lack of poll workers.