Texas' most populous county hires new election administrator

52 minutes ago
Texas’ most populous county has hired a new elections administrator after his predecessor resigned over problems with the March primary, including the slow reporting of results

HOUSTON (AP) —

The Harris County Elections Commission on Tuesday announced the hiring of Clifford Tatum, who has served as general counsel for the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and executive director of the District of Columbia Board of Elections. He also served as the interim director for the Georgia State Elections Division.

Tatum will succeed Isabel Longoria, who resigned on July 1. Some officials and residents had asked she resign or be fired over problems with the March primary in Harris County, where Houston is located. Some of the problems included about 10,000 mail ballots not counted on the day of the election, issues with voting machines and a lack of poll workers.

“We are thrilled to have Clifford Tatum serve as our top elections official. His resume speaks for itself, and we have received glowing reviews of his work,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the county’s top elected official.

Tatum is set to begin his new job in August.

