Texas A&M-Texas vie for SEC Championship Game spot in renewal of traditional rivalry

The Longhorns likely make the playoffs either way, but Texas A&M must win to keep its hopes alive after falling 43-41 to Auburn in a four-overtime game.

The rivals haven't met since 2011, with the Aggies' move to the SEC. Now, they're finally reunited in the same league and stadium. Texas and Texas A&M split the last six meetings before the hiatus.

Texas A&M's dual-threat quarterback Marcel Reed will face one of the nation's best defenses. Texas ranks second nationally in total defense (247.5 yards per game) and pass defense (143.5) while allowing the third-fewest points (12.1 per game).

Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has passed for 2,089 yards and 23 touchdowns against six interceptions.

The Longhorns put a 10-game winning streak at an opponent’s home stadium on the line, the nation’s longest active streak.

Texas is favored by 5 1/2 points, according to the BetMGM Sportsbook.

The undercard

No. 7 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2, No. 8 CFP) at Vanderbilt (6-5, 3-4), Saturday, noon ET (ABC).

The Volunteers can lock down a playoff spot with a win over their in-state rival in a game that is certainly more meaningful nationally than in recent years. They're also chasing their second straight 10-win regular season.

Tennessee has won the last five meetings and 35 of the last 41.

It's the first daytime road game of the year for the Vols, who have had a league-high four SEC night games away from home.

Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia faces the nation's No. 4 scoring defense, which allows just 13.1 points per game. Tennessee's Dylan Sampson, who has run for a school-record 22 touchdowns, leads the SEC's top rushing offense.

Sampson's first career 100-yard game came as a freshman against Vandy in 2022, when his 131 yards included an 80-yard touchdown.

Impact player

Georgia QB Carson Beck leads his team against in-state rival Georgia Tech with a chance to possibly cement a playoff spot regardless of what happens in the SEC title game. Beck has six touchdown passes and no interceptions in the past two games against No. 7 Tennessee and UMass. Before that he had a stretch of four games where he was picked off nine times collectively. Beck has passed for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns but does have 12 interceptions. The other three picks came in a loss to No. 13 Alabama.

Inside the numbers

Barring some upsets elsewhere, the Iron Bowl against Auburn will be a rare game without national title implications for Alabama. Since the 2008 season, that has only been the case for six of 201 regular season games: the final three games in 2010 and the last three in 2022. ... Georgia is seeking its fifth straight undefeated home season and seventh consecutive win over Georgia Tech. ... Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart enters the Mississippi State game 49 passing yards shy of Eli Manning’s career record of 10,119. ... No. 24 Missouri will be Arkansas's seventh ranked opponent, which tops the nation. The Razorbacks are 0-6 in Columbia. ... The Louisiana-Monroe and Texas A&M games marked the first time Auburn had ever had a 100-yard rusher and two 100-yard receivers in back-to-back games.

