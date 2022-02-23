Texas A&M hands Georgia 8th straight loss 91-77

Jackson made all 11 of his field-goal attempts, including three 3-pointers, and he also had six of Texas A&M's 12 steals to outduel Kario Oquendo, who kept Georgia in it by making six 3-pointers and scoring a career-high 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting.

Jackson scored 17 first-half points and Texas A&M led 48-37. The Aggies took control during a 14-0 run, and led for the final nine minutes of the half. Oquendo scored 18 of Georgia’s 37 first-half points.