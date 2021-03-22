Texans QB Watson facing 13 lawsuits alleging sex assault

The 13 women, who have sued separately, have not been identified by name in the lawsuits and are represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee. The women are each seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as court costs.

Buzbee has said he planned to submit affidavits and evidence from several of the women to authorities in Houston. Buzbee did not immediately return a call seeking comment Monday.

“It would be inappropriate for a district attorney’s office to comment in any way on a civil lawsuit and we refrain from publicly discussing allegations in any matter until and if a criminal charge is filed. We do this out of fairness to all,” said Dane Schiller, a spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The NFL has said it was investigating the allegations against Watson.

Watson is one of the league’s top quarterbacks and led the NFL in yards passing last season. He signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans last offseason, but he became unhappy with the direction of the team as Houston sunk to 4-12 and he requested a trade in January.

