Terry leads Georgia Tech against Wake Forest after 31-point game

Georgia Tech faces the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Lance Terry scored 31 points in the Yellow Jackets' 89-74 victory against the Miami Hurricanes
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16-14, 10-9 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-10, 12-7 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -6.5; over/under is 141.5

The Demon Deacons have gone 12-3 at home. Wake Forest averages 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 10-9 in ACC play. Georgia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC with 15.0 assists per game led by Naithan George averaging 6.6.

Wake Forest makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Georgia Tech has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty-Laur Johnson is averaging 6.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Demon Deacons. Hunter Sallis is averaging 16.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games.

Terry is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Duncan Powell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Georgia Tech guard Naithan George (1) reacts following the conclusion of the college basketball game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on March1st, 2025 at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech needs win, Stanford loss to finish seventh in ACC standings

Less than two months ago, the Yellow Jackets were among the teams trying to stay above the cut line as one of the 15 teams to make the league’s postseason event.

