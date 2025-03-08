Terry leads Georgia Tech against Wake Forest after 31-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16-14, 10-9 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-10, 12-7 ACC)
Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -6.5; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech visits Wake Forest after Lance Terry scored 31 points in Georgia Tech's 89-74 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.
The Demon Deacons have gone 12-3 at home. Wake Forest averages 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.
The Yellow Jackets are 10-9 in ACC play. Georgia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC with 15.0 assists per game led by Naithan George averaging 6.6.
Wake Forest makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Georgia Tech has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ty-Laur Johnson is averaging 6.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Demon Deacons. Hunter Sallis is averaging 16.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games.
Terry is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Duncan Powell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.
Yellow Jackets: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
