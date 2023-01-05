Terry, Kelly power Georgia Tech to 76-70 win vs No. 12 Miami

Wooga Poplar stole the ball from Ja’von Franklin and scored the ensuing layup and drew a foul for a three-point play that put the Hurricanes up 58-55 with 9:52 left in the game, and it appeared they wouldn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the way.

Poplar’s running hook shot in the lane made it 62-59, but Miami couldn’t put Georgia Tech away.

Miami’s biggest lead was six with 4:50 remaining. Georgia Tech tied it at the 2:15 mark on Deebo Coleman’s two free throws.

Georgia Tech was 17 for 19 on free throws. Miami went 17 for 25.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Jackets have struggled so much in ACC play that this game marked the first time they have led in the second half of a league game this season.

UP NEXT

Miami: Hosts Boston College next Wednesday.

Georgia Tech: Visits Florida State on Saturday.

