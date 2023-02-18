Terry, Franklin help Georgia Tech turn back DII Florida Tech

Franklin had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (11-16). Jalon Moore scored 15 points and Miles Kelly added 12. Moore was the only non-starter to score more than two points and he added six assists.

Deebo Coleman's pullup jumper gave the Yellow Jackets their largest lead at the time, 58-42, with 11:02 remaining. Georgia Tech put it well out of reach with a 9-0 run capped by a Kyle Sturdivant 3-pointer, giving the Yellow Jackets a 73-51 lead with 4:06 remaining.