Termis scores 13, Georgia Tech women beat No. 21 Oregon 74-58 at Hawaii North Shore Showcase

The Yellow Jackets are off to their best start since they won their first six games of the 2017-18 season.

Termis and Ines Noguero made back-to-back 3-pointers before Noguero and Dunn followed with consecutive layups that capped a 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter and stretch Georgia Tech’s to 56-43 with 8 minutes to play. Termis hit a 3 and Chazadi White added seven points in a 14-4 run that gave the Yellow Jackets a 21-point lead with 2:19 to play.

Deja Kelly led Oregon (6-1) with 10 points.

Georgia Tech used a 14-2 first-quarter run to take a 16-7 lead when Blackshear made a layup with 2:36 left in the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets missed their final six shots of the first quarter and, after a layup by Morgan to open the second, missed nine in a row as Oregon rattled off 14 of 18 points to take a one-point lead with 2:15 left in the first half before Georgia Tech took a 29-27 lead into the break.

Smith scored in the paint to give the Yellow Jackets an eight-point lead with 2:55 left in the third quarter but Kelly answered with a layup and her fast-break layup to end the quarter cut Oregon's deficit to 46-43.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball