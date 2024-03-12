BreakingNews
Tennessee's Dalton Knecht named AP's SEC player of year; South Carolina's Paris is coach of year

Tennessee forward Dalton Knecht is the Southeastern Conference’s Associated Press player of the year and newcomer of the year
Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht, top left, dunks past Kentucky guard Adou Thiero, center,during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht, top left, dunks past Kentucky guard Adou Thiero, center,during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By JOHN ZENOR – Associated Press
11 minutes ago

Tennessee forward Dalton Knecht, a transfer who helped lead the fifth-ranked Volunteers to a Southeastern Conference regular-season championship, is the league's Associated Press player of the year and newcomer of the year.

South Carolina's Lamont Paris was named coach of the year in voting by 14 reporters covering the SEC released on Tuesday. Knecht and Auburn forward Johni Broome were both unanimous first-team picks.

Knecht led the league in scoring at 21.4 points a game, shot 40.5% from 3-point range and averaged 4.8 rebounds. The fifth-year Northern Colorado transfer didn't miss a beat after leading the Big Sky Conference in scoring last season. In fact, he raised his average from 20.2 points and helped Tennessee emerge from a pack of contenders late in the season.

“It is crazy. I mean that is wild to think about that," Knecht said of actually scoring more upon entering the SEC. "You play with one of the best point guards in the nation and center in Jonas (Aidoo) and Z (Zakei Zeigler) so they make it a lot easier for me to just go out and just go hoop.”

The Vols won their first outright SEC championship since 2008.

The 6-foot-6 Knecht led the nation with five 35-points-plus performances. His 25.5-point scoring average in SEC games is the most since South Carolina's Devan Downey averaged 26.2 in 2009-10. He has five of the league's top nine scoring performances this season.

Paris led a remarkable turnaround in his second season with the 15th-ranked Gamecocks, who went 25-6 after an 11-win debut season. South Carolina was picked to finish last in the SEC but wound up as the No. 5 seed in this week's SEC Tournament.

The Vols' Rick Barnes also got a nod as coach of the year. Kentucky's Reed Sheppard, Mississippi State's Josh Hubbard and Florida's Tyrese Samuel each got votes as top newcomer, for either a freshman or transfer. Alabama guard Mark Sears, who battled Knecht for the league scoring title, received a vote as player of the year.

FIRST TEAM

Guard — Antonio Reeves, Kentucky, 5th year, 6-6, 195, Chicago.

Guard — Mark Sears, Alabama, Sr., 6-1, 185, Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

u-Guard — Dalton Knecht, Tennessee, 5th year, 6-6, 213, Thornton, Colorado.

Forward — Johni Broome, Auburn, Jr., 6-10, 240, Plant City, Florida.

t-Forward — Tolu Smith, Mississippi State, grad, 6-11, 245, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

t-Forward — Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee, Jr., 6-11, 240, Durham, North Carolina.

t-tied for first team.

SECOND TEAM

Guard — Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M, Jr. 6-0, 175, Dallas.

Guard — Reed Sheppard, Kentucky, Fr., 6-3, 187, London, Kentucky.

Guard — Zakai Ziegler, Tennessee, Jr., 5-9, 171, Long Island, New York.

Forward — Jaylin Williams, Auburn, grad, 6-8, 245, Nahunta, Georgia.

Forward — Tyrese Samuel, Florida, grad, 6-10, 239, Montreal.

INDIVIDUAL HONORS

Coach of the year — Lamont Paris, South Carolina.

u-Player of the year — Dalton Knecht, Tennessee.

Newcomer of the year — Dalton Knecht, Tennessee.

u-denotes unanimous pick.

___

AP All-SEC Voting Panel: Nick Alvarez, al.com; Rick Bozich, WDRB-TV; Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun; Travis Brown, Bryan-College Station Eagle; Adam Cole, Opelika-Auburn News; Madison Hricik, The State; Brian Holland, WVLA-TV, WGMB-TV; Bob Holt, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; Michael Katz, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal; Blair Kerkhoff, Kansas City Star; Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion-Ledger; Lauren Walsh, WSMV-TV; Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald; Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel.

___ AP Sports Writer Teresa Walker contributed to this report.

___

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) drives as he is defended by Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

South Carolina coach Lamont Paris watches play during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Auburn's Johni Broome, right, laughs with Chad Baker-Mazara, left, during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Alabama forward Sam Walters (24) looks for a shot against Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida forward Tyrese Samuel (4) steals the ball from Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (1) is stripped of the ball by South Carolina forwards B.J. Mack (2) and Collin Murray-Boyles (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Starkville, Miss. South Carolina won in overtime 93-89. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives the lane against South Carolina guard's Meechie Johnson (5) and Ta'Lon Cooper (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) shoots past Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) reacts after hitting a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Auburn forward Jaylin Williams (2) lays in for the basket as Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard (15) looks to pass the ball as he is defended by Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Alabama forward Sam Walters (24) drives against Florida forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

