Tennessee to rebid $123M contract amid rigging accusations

Corizon is seeking compensation for lost profits and triple damages from Centurion and Landers. An attorney for Centurion did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment from The Associated Press on Monday afternoon. No attorney for Landers is listed in court documents. The company is also seeking an injunction against several TDOC and Procurement Office officials to prevent violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act.

According to the lawsuit, Landers sent internal TDOC communications to a home Gmail account and then forwarded them to Centurion Vice President Jeffrey Wells. Landers used a program that automatically wiped the emails from his computer. However, some of the email communications were recovered from Centurion. They include a draft of the request for proposals sent to Wells almost two months before it was made public. Landers also communicated with Wells through the encrypted messaging service WhatsApp, according to the lawsuit.

Centurion fired both Wells and Landers in February, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also accuses state officials of increasing the behavioral health services contract award amount to $123 million after Centurion secured it because the cost of obtaining a $118 million performance bond was so high, it would eat into Centurion's profits. Behavioral health services includes psychiatric and addiction services.