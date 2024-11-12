Georgia News

Tennessee Tech hosts West Georgia following Johnson's 27-point game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

West Georgia Wolves (0-2) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-1)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts West Georgia after Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 27 points in Tennessee Tech's 89-74 victory over the Bryan Lions.

Tennessee Tech went 7-8 at home a season ago while going 10-21 overall. The Golden Eagles shot 44.8% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

West Georgia did not play in Division I last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Jim Blackburn for the AJC

39 Georgia high school football teams that beat the odds to reach postseason
Placeholder Image

AP

Everything you need to know about No. 4 Miami at Georgia Tech
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

North Florida easily runs past Georgia Tech in 105-93 win
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Watch: Georgia Tech storms the field after taking down previously undefeated Miami
The Latest
Benson scores 15 off the bench, DePaul beats Mercer 95-64
Shea Weber, Pavel Datsyuk enshrined as part of Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2024 class
Douglas' 22 lead Georgia Southern past Augusta 79-69
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is likely to look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team
Delta fliers try new tactics to reach elite SkyMiles status. You can too
Cyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more