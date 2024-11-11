Georgia News

Tennessee Tech faces West Georgia following Johnson's 27-point outing

Tennessee Tech takes on the West Georgia Wolves after Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 27 points in Tennessee Tech's 89-74 win over the Bryan Lions
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

West Georgia Wolves (0-2) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-1)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts West Georgia after Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 27 points in Tennessee Tech's 89-74 victory against the Bryan Lions.

Tennessee Tech went 10-21 overall last season while going 7-8 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 67.4 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point distance last season.

West Georgia did not compete in Division I last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

