Tennessee State helps create coding hubs at other schools

Apple will add 10 more HBCU regional coding centers to be technology hubs for their campuses and communities, Tennessee State said in a news release. The university is the national hub for training and support to educators from the new hub schools.

“Coding and app development are a growing part of the global workforce, and we want to help make sure people of color, especially our students, are equipped with the knowledge and skills to be competitive, and successful,” Tennessee State President Glenda Glover said.