Tennessee QB Hooker leads AP midseason All-America team

Hooker is second in the country in passer efficiency rating at 187.7 and has accounted for 18 touchdowns, The Virginia Tech transfer led the Volunteers to a 52-49 victory against Alabama that pushed Tennessee to No. 3 in the Top 25.

Joining Hooker in the All-America backfield is Illinois' Chase Brown, who leads the nation with 1,059 yards rushing, and Michigan's Blake Corum, who is averaging 129 yards game and has scored 13 TDs.