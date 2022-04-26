Tenn. center that hosted 1996 Olympics events burns down

“Over half the structure was on fire before we ever got there,” he said. “We just didn’t have enough water and enough resources to control it. It was so far along before we knew it was burning, there wasn’t really any hope."

Located in the remote hills of the Cherokee National Forest, the Ocoee Whitewater Center was built to host events such as kayaking and canoeing during the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics.

Polk County County Executive Robby M. Hatcher said Tuesday it's a blow to the entire community.

“The Whitewater Center was a sought-after destination for tourism in our county, and this’ll be a big loss,” Hatcher said.