Ten-digit phone dialing coming to middle and coastal Georgia

Customers in the 912 and 478 area codes will have to start dialing the area code as well as the seven-digit phone number to complete local calls, enabling a new suicide prevention hotline.

Beginning April 24, customers can begin dialing 10 digits in the 912 area code, which includes Savannah, coastal and southeast Georgia and the 478 area code, which includes Macon and middle Georgia. If a customer only dials seven digits, a call will still go through.