Telfort's 20 help Northeastern beat Georgia State 66-46

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Led by Jahmyl Telfort's 20 points, the Northeastern Huskies defeated the Georgia State Panthers 66-46 on Sunday

BOSTON (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort had 20 points in Northeastern's 66-46 win over Georgia State on Sunday.

Telfort also added six rebounds for the Huskies (2-6). Alexander Nwagha scored 15 points and added 14 rebounds.

Ja'Heim Hudson led the Panthers (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Georgia State also got 10 points from Brenden Tucker.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs draw No. 4 Ohio State in College Football Playoff
