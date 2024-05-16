Teenager Kelsy scores again to lead Cincinnati over Atlanta United 1-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Teenager Kevin Kelsy found the net for the second straight time in his third career match and FC Cincinnati edged Atlanta United 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Kelsy, a 19-year-old forward who was making his first start, took a pass from reigning MVP Luciano Acosta in the 7th minute and scored on a header to give Cincinnati (8-2-3) the lead. Kelsy also scored last week in a 2-1 road win over the defending champion Columbus Crew.

Goalkeeper Roman Celantano needed to make just one save on the way to his league-leading fifth clean sheet in nine starts this season for Cincinnati, which has won five in a row. The club improves to 6-1-1 on the road this season.