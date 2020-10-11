X

Teenager Clark scores in MLS debut, Red Bulls top Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Teenager Caden Clark scored in his first MLS game, leading the New York Red Bulls a 1-0 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Clark, a 17-year-old who signed with the Red Bulls earlier Saturday following a trade with Minnesota United, scored in the 47th minute. A header-attempt deflected to Clark, who fired a right-footed shot from the center of the 18-yard box that beat goalie Brad Guzan.

The Red Bulls (7-8-2) had lost four of their last five matches. Atlanta (5-9-3) had its two-match win streak snapped.

Atlanta nearly forced an own goal late when a shot by Jake Mulraney deflected off of the Red Bulls' Daniel Royer, and hit the crossbar.

Neither team had a shot in the first half.

