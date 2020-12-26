Teen killed inside Atlanta hotel room; 1 in custody

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta in downtown around 12:30 a.m., news outlets reported. Officers found the injured teen, who was not conscious or breathing. She was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was inside of a room at the Hyatt Regency with a juvenile male companion," Atlanta Police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. ”A verbal dispute occurred between both parties which resulted in the juvenile male fatally shooting the victim.”