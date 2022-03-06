Hamburger icon
Teen killed, 2 others wounded in shooting near Atlanta fair

Georgia News
45 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Gunshots fired during an argument in Atlanta killed a teenager and left two others wounded, police said.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday near where the Atlanta Fair is being held, news outlets reported.

Atlanta police Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said the shooting resulted from an “escalated dispute” that turned into a fight.

"This is individuals that engaged in a physical altercation and subsequent to that there was weapons that were brandished and shots that were fired,” Woolfolk said.

Police said one of the victims, age 16, died at the scene after officers tried to render aid. Two others, ages 14 and 19, were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Their names were not immediately released by police.

No arrests had been announced Sunday morning.

The shootings took place near two large parking lots where the Atlanta Fair is being held, but police did not say if anyone involved had been to the fair.

