Teen dies after falling through ice on frozen Georgia lake

Residents of Kennesaw north of Atlanta called 911 Wednesday evening after seeing several young people playing on a sheet of ice that covered a portion of the small lake's surface. They reported hearing screams as the ice gave way beneath two of the teens, plunging them into the water.

“Two boys in the water, one seemed to be holding onto the ice well," witness Allison Cerqueda told WXIA-TV. "The other one, his head was going down and coming up.”