Teen Chandler Smith wins Truck Series race in Las Vegas

It was the third victory in 40 career starts for Smith, a 19-year-old from Georgia who is in his second season driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Chandler Smith was side-by-side with Zane Smith as the two trucks took the white flag for the final lap around the speedway. They had raced three-wide with Busch, the winningest driver in series history, and finally broken away for a two-truck battle for the win.