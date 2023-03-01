Teammate's death leaves Georgia player emotional at combine

Smith spoke to reporters about two hours prior to news breaking about an arrest warrant being issued for another ex-teammate, Jalen Carter, who was also allegedly involved in the crash. Carter has been widely regarded as one of the favorites to go No. 1 overall in April's NFL draft.

Carter, one of six players who was not present Wednesday for scheduled interviews with reporters at the combine, issued a statement on his Twitter account saying he expects to be "fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing."

Smith's emotional plea stood in stark contrast to the usually rehearsed answers players give during their 15-minute back-and-forth with reporters.

And it came straight from the heart.

“They brought it up and I got emotional, too just because I care,” Smith said, referring to the Bengals. “Most people think it’s just a game, those are my brothers I go out there with. We eat together, we’re in the locker room together, we shower together, we get in the hot tub together. It’s more than a game. Most people think it’s just a game. Especially at Georgia, man, that connection piece is real.”

The police report listed excessive speed as the primary cause of the early morning crash less than two miles from the school's campus in Athens, Georgia.

Willock was an offensive lineman on the Bulldogs' back-to-back national championship teams.

“When you sit in a skull session with somebody and learn their life story, you will give them an extra inch," Smith said. "You will come pick him up during a workout, and that’s what we do at Georgia. Any kid that goes there, they call me or ask me for anything, they know (No.) 4 is always going to be there. That’s what I tell them. ‘Come lean on 4.’”

Another former Georgia player injured in the crash, offensive lineman Warren McClendon, is expected to meet with reporters Saturday.

