Team from Black college quits tournament after racial abuse

“We commend the women’s volleyball team. We celebrate them for their bravery. We honor them for their commitment to the founding principles of Talladega College as well as the tenants of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” the school said.

College President Gregory J. Vincent has since talked with the team, the statement said, and Hall said the 11-school conference was still investigating what happened a week later.

“The SSAC will not condone this type of behavior. We are very supportive of all of our student-athletes, coaches and staff from our 11 institutions. We sincerely regret that this occurrence happened,” the league statement said.

Talladega College, located about 55 miles (89 kilometers) east of Birmingham, was formed by freed enslaved Black people after the Civil War ended in 1865.

The conference is composed of small schools from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

