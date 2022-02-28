TD Bank bids $13B for First Horizon in southeastern US push

TD, based in Toronto, said it is committed to maintaining First Horizon’s banking locations with no planned branch closures.

TD anticipates $1.3 billion in merger and integration costs, mostly in the first two years after the transaction closes. It expects about $610 million in cost savings.

The deal is targeted to close in the first quarter of TD’s 2023 fiscal year. It still needs approvals from First Horizon’s shareholders and U.S. and Canadian regulatory authorities. The transaction will end, unless otherwise extended, if it does not close by Feb. 27, 2023.

Shares of First Horizon soared more than 30% Monday.