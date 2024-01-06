Tchewa leads Georgia to 9th straight win, tops Missouri 75-68 in SEC opener

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Russel Tchewa scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Georgia closed out a 75-68 win at Missouri in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams on Saturday afternoon.

The win, Georgia's ninth straight, snaps a three-game losing streak to Missouri and narrows its deficit in the all-time series to 11-9. The Bulldogs' current win streak is the program's longest since the 2010-11 season, when Georgia won nine straight en route to an NCAA tournament berth.

Aidan Shaw dunked to put Missouri (8-6, 0-1) up 65-63 with just under five minutes left, but Georgia (11-3, 1-0) answered with back-to-back 3-pointers from Justin Hill and Silas Demary Jr. Tchewa hit 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to put the Bulldogs up 72-65 with 1:11 left.