Taylor Swift sends note to Georgia nurse on COVID frontlines

Beneath the note were stacks of clothes and other merchandise, including items from Swift’s recently released “Evermore” album. But for Thomason, the handwritten note is the most special item.

“I just picture her sitting in an apartment with her cats Olivia and Meredith running around and she is just doodling my name,” Thomason said. “She sent me a blanket. It is so warm and cozy. And it reminds me of her song “You all over me.” The whole experience has been awesome.”

Thomason considers the note a ‘thank you’ to health care workers across the world.

“I think on a bigger scale globally, she’s essentially saying to everybody that does this ‘Thank you for what you do and you’re appreciated,’” she said. “I hope that there’s other nurses, health care providers, paramedics and physicians who take it personally, that she’s saying to them, ‘Great job and thank you.’”

Since Monday, Thomason has received an outpouring of love from Swift fans.

“The fan base is so great. They’re just like ‘We love you. We’re so proud of you. Thank you for what you do,’” Thomason said. “These are people that I’ve never met before, but simply because they’re Taylor Swift fans.”

Thomason was recovering from a cervical spine fusion and wasn’t able to work for the first few months of the pandemic. She said it was difficult to be a nurse and sit on the sidelines.

After she recovered, she worked as part of the Nurse Navigation Line for Global Medical Response crews deployed to New York and New Jersey. Thomason also leads the Air Evac Lifeteam base in Dublin

“I know it’s a big deal, but I just it’s an every day thing for me. And I guess I just don’t think of it like that,” Thomason said. “I’m certainly glad that other people do and are recognizing it. It has been a very cool experience.”