Taylor scores 28 points as Georgia State beats Georgia Southern 90-62

ATLANTA (AP) — Lucas Taylor had 28 points in Georgia State's 90-62 win against Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

Taylor shot 11 for 16, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (9-7, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Toneari Lane added 18 points while going 7 of 15 (3 for 9 from 3-point range), and he also had six rebounds. Dwon Odom shot 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Tyren Moore finished with 19 points for the Eagles (2-15, 2-3). Eren Banks added 11 points for Georgia Southern. Avantae Parker also had nine points.