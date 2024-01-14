Taylor scores 28 points as Georgia State beats Georgia Southern 90-62

ATLANTA (AP) — Lucas Taylor had 28 points in Georgia State's 90-62 win against Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

Taylor shot 11 for 16, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (9-7, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Toneari Lane added 18 points while going 7 of 15 (3 for 9 from 3-point range), and he also had six rebounds. Dwon Odom shot 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Tyren Moore finished with 19 points for the Eagles (2-15, 2-3). Eren Banks added 11 points for Georgia Southern. Avantae Parker also had nine points.

Up next for Georgia State is a matchup Wednesday with Appalachian State on the road. Georgia Southern hosts Coastal Carolina on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

