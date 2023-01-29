Taylor scores 20, Marshall beats Georgia State 103-65

Taylor added seven assists and three steals for the Thundering Herd (18-5, 7-3 Sun Belt Conference). Taevion Kinsey added 18 points, 10 assists and five steals. Obinna Anochili-Killen also had 18 points.

The Panthers (9-13, 2-8) were led in scoring by Jamaine Mann, who finished with 12 points. Evan Johnson and Collin Moore had nine points apiece.