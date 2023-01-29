X
Taylor scores 20, Marshall beats Georgia State 103-65

Georgia News
2 hours ago
Led by Andrew Taylor's 20 points, the Marshall Thundering Herd defeated the Georgia State Panthers 103-65\

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Andrew Taylor's 20 points helped Marshall defeat Georgia State 103-65 on Saturday night.

Taylor added seven assists and three steals for the Thundering Herd (18-5, 7-3 Sun Belt Conference). Taevion Kinsey added 18 points, 10 assists and five steals. Obinna Anochili-Killen also had 18 points.

The Panthers (9-13, 2-8) were led in scoring by Jamaine Mann, who finished with 12 points. Evan Johnson and Collin Moore had nine points apiece.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Marshall visits Appalachian State while Georgia State hosts Georgia Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

