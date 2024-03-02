Georgia News

Taylor has 26 in Georgia State's 82-79 victory over Marshall

Led by Lucas Taylor's 26 points, the Georgia State Panthers defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd 82-79
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Lucas Taylor scored 26 points and his layup with 10 seconds left sealed Georgia State's 82-79 win over Marshall on Friday night.

Taylor shot 10 for 16 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Panthers (14-16, 8-10 Sun Belt Conference). Toneari Lane scored 16 points, shooting 7 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Dwon Odom finished 6 of 11 from the floor to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds and 10 assists.

Kevon Voyles led the way for the Thundering Herd (12-19, 7-11) with 23 points, six assists and two steals. Nate Martin added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Marshall. Obinna Anochili-Killen also put up 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals. The loss is the seventh straight for the Thundering Herd.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

