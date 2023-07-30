Taylor Fritz wins the Atlanta Open for his sixth career ATP Tour title

Taylor Fritz won his sixth career title, beating Aleksandar Vukic of Australia 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4 at the Atlanta Open
Georgia News
6 hours ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — Taylor Fritz won his sixth career title Sunday, beating Aleksandar Vukic of Australia 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4 at the Atlanta Open.

The top seed and highest-ranked American at No. 9 tuned up for the U.S. Open with his second victory of the season on hard courts, having won the Delray Beach title in February.

He appeared en route to winning this title easily, reaching the final without dropping a set and then holding two match points while leading 6-5 in the second with Vukic serving. But the Australian erased those and then won the tiebreaker to force the deciding set.

Fritz, 25, recovered to take the third and deny Vukic his first ATP Tour title.

The 27-year-old Vukic, who played collegiately at Illinois, will rise to a career-high No. 62 in the ATP rankings. He would have climbed into the top 50 with a victory.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

50th anniversary memorial for Delta Flight 723 crash held in Boston10h ago

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

DA: Man killed his Fulton County deputy wife and her brother to hide infidelity
10h ago

Ronald Bell sentenced to prison for extorting Georgia Tech, Josh Pastner
10h ago

Credit: AP

A look at which candidates have qualified for the 1st GOP presidential debate
10h ago

Credit: AP

A look at which candidates have qualified for the 1st GOP presidential debate
10h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado/for the AJC

Matt Olson, Braves mash their way to sweep of Brewers
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Olson drives in 5 with 2 HRs, including go-ahead shot, as Braves sweep Brewers 8-6
4h ago
Atlanta Braves acquire veteran infielder Nicky Lopez in a trade with the Kansas City...
6h ago
Giants linebackers Thibodeaux and Ojulari hoping to run up sacks in 2023
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top