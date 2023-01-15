Taylor, Balogun help No. 16 Duke women beat Ga. Tech 65-47

Kayla Blackshear scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds in the first half to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 28-27 halftime lead. The Blue Devils responded by making 10 of 13 shots in the third quarter and outscoring Georgia Tech 25-13. Taylor led the way in the third quarter, scoring seven points in a 12-0 run that gave Duke a 38-30 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets managed only six of their 19 second-half points in the fourth quarter and Duke did not allow a point in the final 5:45 of the game, outscoring Georgia Tech 9-0 down the stretch.