Taurasi, Charles help Mercury edge Dream 90-88

Georgia News
16 minutes ago
Diana Taurasi had 23 points and six assists, Tina Charles scored 20 with nine rebounds and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Atlanta Dream 90-88

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi had 23 points and six assists, Tina Charles scored 20 with nine rebounds and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Atlanta Dream 90-88 on Friday night.

Skylar Diggins-Smith added 18 points for Phoenix (4-8), while Diamond DeShields and Shey Peddy scored 10 apiece.

Rhyne Howard scored 25 with five assists to lead Atlanta (7-6). Cheyenne Parker finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Aari McDonald scored 13.

A three-point play by Diggins-Smith followed by Charles' 3-pointer gave the Mercury a 74-60 lead with 6:24 remaining in the game. The Dream battled back, using five straight points by Parker to pull within 89-88 with 9.9 seconds left. Atlanta had the ball last after Taurasi missed the second of two free throws, but Parker and AD Durr couldn't get shots to drop.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

