Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

Tatum wasn’t done. After the Hawks pulled within 89-84, Tatum hit a turnaround jumper, then another 3-pointer to stretch the lead back to 94-84 with 6:32 left and prompted the Hawks to call a timeout.

The break didn’t slow down Boston, which forced a miss by Young under the basket and got another 3-pointer by Grant Williams from in front of the Atlanta bench. The Celtics were able to hold a wide lead the rest of the way.

TIP-INS

Hawks: F John Collins was out with a strained right foot that is expected to sideline him at least three games. Collins injured the foot Friday night against San Antonio and did not return. An MRI revealed the strain and Colins will be re-evaluated after a few days of rest, the Hawks said. … The Hawks successfully challenged an offensive foul called on Young with 1:55 left to play.

Celtics: Got off to a rough start from outside, making just 4 of 20 3-pointers in the first half. …Derrick White, playing in just his second game for Boston since coming over in a trade with San Antonio at the deadline Thursday, had 10 points in the first half and finished with 14.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Cleveland on Tuesday night.

Celtics: At Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

___

Caption Boston Celtics' Robert Williams III blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks' De'Andre Hunter during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Credit: Winslow Townson

Caption Boston Celtics' Al Horford looks for an opening around Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Credit: Winslow Townson