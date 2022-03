Tatum scores 33 to help Celtics push past Hawks 107-98

The Celtics kept their momentum going, outscoring the Hawks 31-13 in the period to take a 82-78 edge in the fourth.

Boston’s lead grew to 102-88 with 3:11 to play in the game following back-to-back 3-pointers by Grant Williams.

The Celtics entered the game at full strength for the first time in weeks, but that changed in the first quarter when Jaylen Brown left with a right ankle sprain after taking an awkward fall during a drive into the lane.

He grabbed at his right leg as he toppled to the ground, but was able to walk to the locker room on his own power. He did not return.

The Hawks got their own injury scare in the quarter when Smart was issued a Flagrant 1 technical after sliding into Young’s landing area on a 3-point attempt. Young suffered a left ankle sprain on the play, but was able to shoot his free throws before also heading to the locker room. He returned with 6:20 left in the second quarter.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Shot 14 of 20 (70%) from the field in the second quarter. … Weren’t whistled for their first foul until the 11:08 mark of the second quarter. … Closed the first period on a 17-5 run.

Celtics: White went 4 for 4 and scored nine points in the final 3:55 of the third quarter. … Had 10 turnovers in the first half, leading to 10 Atlanta points.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Bulls on Thursday.

Celtics: Host Grizzlies on Thursday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) falls to the court after an apparent injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) falls to the court after an apparent injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, right, drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, right, drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa