Tatum and Young clash in Boston-Atlanta matchup

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Hawks defeated the Celtics 108-92 in their last meeting on Jan. 29. John Collins led the Hawks with 21 points, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 25.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 22.2 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston.

Young is averaging 27.6 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Collins is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 113.0 points, 52.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.5 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Daniel Theis: out (acquired).

Hawks: None listed.

