

Tatum and the Celtics try to clinch series against Atlanta

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Atlanta Hawks in game six

Boston Celtics (57-25, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-41, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -6.5; over/under is 232.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Celtics lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics look to clinch the series over the Atlanta Hawks in game six of the Eastern Conference first round. The Hawks defeated the Celtics 119-117 in the last meeting. Trae Young led the Hawks with 38 points, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 35 points.

The Hawks are 26-26 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is 19-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Celtics are 34-18 in Eastern Conference play. Boston is second in the league averaging 16.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.6% from deep. Jayson Tatum leads the team averaging 3.2 makes while shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 26.2 points and 10.2 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Tatum is averaging 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 17.2 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 120.9 points, 45.5 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 116.0 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

