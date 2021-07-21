Tatis, Paddack lead Padres past Braves in twinbill opener

The Padres went ahead 1-0 in the fourth when Jurickson Profar doubled off the right-field wall with one out, advanced on Kyle Muller’s second wild pitch and scored on Ha-Seong Kim’s sacrifice fly.

“I think my tempo was a little fast, so I was just rushing down the mound," Muller said. “Early on my sliders were biting a little bit more because I had adrenaline and my arm speed was moving, but they flattened out and started spinning the opposite way as the game went on.

“That’s something I need to control. I can’t go 90 pitches in four innings. That’s not good enough to help the team win right there."

Muller (1-3) allowed two hits and walked three, working out of jams in the first and third. Greene, who came on to start the fifth, saw his ERA increase to 10.38.

The Braves got within 3-2 in the sixth against Drew Pomeranz when Freddie Freeman singled, advanced on Ozzie Albies’ double and scored on a passed ball. Albies scored on Austin Riley’s sacrifice fly.

Paddack retired the first five batters he faced before Guillermo Heredia singled in the second. Kevan Smith got the second hit off Paddack in the bottom of the third but was stranded at third base.

“The story for me today was Paddack and how good and how efficient he was,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “Using all the quadrants of the zone and just aggressive. I think he kind of set the tone. He got the win, but he put us in a good position at the end of the game. Overall, really nice to get this one.”

San Diego had dropped four of six and began the day third in the NL West, 5 1/2 games back of first-place San Francisco. The Braves entered the doubleheader 3 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

SCORING WOES

The Braves have scored nine total runs in their last eight doubleheader games.

FLASH THAT LEATHER

Profar made a diving catch on a headfirst slide in center field to rob pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte in the fifth.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Bryse Wilson (2-3, 5.34 ERA) faces RHP Reiss Knehr (0-0, 4.91) in the second game of the doubleheader. Wilson and Knehr were both called up from Triple-A to serve as their teams' 27th man.

RHP Charlie Morton (8-3, 3.69) will pitch opposite Matt Moore (0-1, 5.25) when Atlanta begins a four-game series at Philadelphia on Thursday. San Diego, which opens a four-game series at Miami, has yet to announce a starter and neither have the Marlins.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates with teammates after his two-run homer in the fifth inning of Game 1's 3-2 victory over the Braves Wednesday. Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Caption San Diego Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack (59) takes a knee before baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Atlanta, GA. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) Credit: Hakim Wright Sr. Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Caption Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Muller throws against against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) Credit: Hakim Wright Sr. Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Caption Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Shane Greene (61) throws against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) Credit: Hakim Wright Sr. Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.