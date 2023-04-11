BreakingNews
Tasha Butts hired as Georgetown's women's basketball coach
Tasha Butts hired as Georgetown's women's basketball coach





25 minutes ago
Tasha Butts is the new head coach of Georgetown’s women’s basketball team

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime college assistant Tasha Butts was hired as the head coach of Georgetown’s women’s basketball team on Tuesday.

Butts replaces James Howard, whose contract was not renewed last month after four consecutive losing seasons at the school.

Butts joins Ed Cooley as new basketball coaches at Georgetown; Cooley took over the men's team last month after Patrick Ewing was dismissed.

Butts has been at Georgia Tech since April 2019, serving as an associate head coach and an assistant coach. Before that, Butts spent eight seasons at LSU. She also coached worked at UCLA and Duquesne.

Butts played college basketball at Tennessee from 2000-04 and played professionally in the WNBA and overseas. Howard went 66-108, a .379 winning percentage, during six years at Georgetown. The team this season went 14-17 and lost by 30 points to UConn in the Big East Conference Tournament quarterfinals on March 4.

___

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
