ajc logo
X

Tar Heels-Wolfpack rivalry highlights final weekend in ACC

Georgia News
By HANK KURZ Jr., Associated Press
27 minutes ago
No. 18 North Carolina against rival North Carolina State is the marquee game during Week 13 in the Atlantic Coast Conference

Things to watch during Week 13 in the Atlantic Coast Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK

North Carolina State (7-4, 3-4) at No. 18 North Carolina (9-2, 6-1)

The Tar Heels had already clinched the ACC Coastal Division title when they lost to Georgia Tech last week, and facing the Wolfpack might keep them focused on the game at hand. N.C. State, which has climbed as high as No. 10 in the AP Top 25, is led by its defense, which is tied for 15th nationally and is allowing just 18.7 points per game. The Tar Heels are tied for eighth nationally in offense, averaging 492.7 yards behind redshirt freshman QB Drake Maye.

BEST MATCHUP

Wake Forest (7-4, 3-4) at Duke (7-4, 4-3)

The Demon Deacons ended a three-game skid that knocked them from the Top 25 with a 45-35 victory over Syracuse, while the Blue Devils had a three-game winning streak snapped in a 28-26 loss to Pittsburgh. Both teams feature dynamic QBs. Wake's Sam Hartman ranks sixth nationally with 32 TD passes and Duke's Riley Leonard does damage through the air (16 TD passes) and on the ground (11 TDs).

LONG SHOT

Georgia Tech has rallied nicely under interim coach Brent Key, winning four of seven games, including road wins against two ranked teams (then-No. 24 Pittsburgh and last week against No. 18 North Carolina). But the Yellow Jackets have not faced an opponent like their rival, No. 1 Georgia. The defending national champion Bulldogs beat Georgia Tech 45-0 last year in Atlanta.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Nine ACC teams are bowl eligible, and two more, Georgia Tech and Miami, need one more win to get there. The Hurricanes are home against Pittsburgh. Georgia Tech would have to pull off a shocker against Georgia.

IMPACT PLAYER

Hartman needs three touchdown passes at Duke to tie Tajh Boyd of Clemson for the career ACC record of 107. Hartman also ranks second in league history with 12,340 passing yards, trailing only N.C. State's Philip Rivers (13,484 from 2000-03).

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Credit: Chris Seward

Credit: Chris Seward

Credit: Chris Seward

Credit: Chris Seward

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Supreme Court orders state’s abortion law back into effect5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Federal government spends $3.2M to rid downtown building of rats
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Supreme Court upholds Saturday voting in US Senate runoff
6h ago

Credit: USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter ‘grieving the loss of parents’
10h ago

Credit: USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter ‘grieving the loss of parents’
10h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police officer retires following murder indictment in 2019 shooting
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Falcons, Commanders meet in matchup of mobile quarterbacks
19m ago
Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season
3h ago
Rivalry week should bring SEC bowl forecast into clear focus
5h ago
Featured

Feel the chill: 5 of Atlanta’s best places to ice skate
4h ago
This Buford man is a beloved fixture at Sherwood's Drug Store
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top