Ta’Niya Latson scores 17 of her 33 points in 4th, No. 23 FSU women beat Georgia Tech 78-67

Latson — who finished with six rebounds, five assists and three steals — has 12 games scoring at least 30 points in just 52 career games at FSU. Sue Galkantas (1980-84), whose 2,323 career points are the most by a Florida State player, male or female, topped the 30-point plateau 11 times in 120 games.

Kara Dunn led Georgia Tech with 19 points and Tonie Morgan scored 16 with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Ines Noguero finished with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

The 5-foot-8 Latson has scored at least 30 points in each of her four games against Georgia Tech, finishing with 32, 31 and 30 points against the Yellow Jackets before her outburst on Sunday.

There were 13 lead changes and five ties before Morgan and D’Asia Thomas-Harris made back-to-back layups to put Georgia Tech up 43-39 with 6:23 left in the third quarter. The Yellow Jackets held the lead until Latson scored eight consecutive points to give the Seminoles a 61-60 lead with 6:21 remaining in the game.

Georgia Tech missed shots on back-to-back possessions and Alexis Tucker and Sakyia White each made a basket for the Seminoles. Latson had a layup off a steal, giving FSU a seven-point lead with 4:59 to go.

Georgia Tech made just three of its final 30 field-goal attempts and was outscored 27-12 in the fourth quarter.

Florida State has a week off before a home game against Miami on Sunday.

Georgia Tech plays host to Boston College on Thursday.

