Tandy scores 20 as Jacksonville State takes down Fort Valley State 93-57

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — KyKy Tandy had 20 points in Jacksonville State's 93-57 win against Division II Fort Valley State on Thursday night.

Tandy shot 7 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Gamecocks (7-7). Caleb Johnson scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field. Mason Nicholson finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Wildcats (3-10) were led in scoring by Davorian Rudolph, who finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Myson Lowe added 11 points for Fort Valley State. Kevan Eskridge also put up 11 points.