ajc logo
X

Tajouri-Shradi scores for 4th straight game, NYCFC wins

Georgia News
27 minutes ago
Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored for the fourth consecutive match and New York FC beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Wednesday night

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored for the fourth consecutive match and New York FC beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Wednesday night.

New York City (4-3-2) won for the second time in three games. Atlanta (2-2-5) had its five-game undefeated streak snapped.

Tajouri-Shradi scored in the 69th minute. Keaton Parks intercepted a pass near midfield and delivered it to Valentin Castellanos, who sent it past the defense for Tajouri-Shradi's calm finish.

NYCFC outshot Atlanta 18-6, including Valentín Castellanos' attempt off the post in the 84th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Lynx overcome 18-point deficit, beat Dream for 3rd time
2
GA Lottery
3
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
4
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
5
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Evening' game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top