Tabe scores 20 as South Alabama downs Georgia Southern 78-65

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Samuel Tabe scored 20 points as South Alabama beat Georgia Southern 78-65 on Wednesday night.

Tabe added seven rebounds for the Jaguars (11-13, 4-8 Sun Belt Conference). Julian Margrave scored 15 points while finishing 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Marcus Millender was 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 15 points. The Jaguars snapped a five-game losing streak.

Mannie Harris led the Eagles (5-19, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Nate Brafford added 13 points for Georgia Southern.