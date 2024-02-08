Georgia News

Tabe scores 20 as South Alabama downs Georgia Southern 78-65

Led by Samuel Tabe's 20 points, the South Alabama Jaguars defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles 78-65 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Samuel Tabe scored 20 points as South Alabama beat Georgia Southern 78-65 on Wednesday night.

Tabe added seven rebounds for the Jaguars (11-13, 4-8 Sun Belt Conference). Julian Margrave scored 15 points while finishing 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Marcus Millender was 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 15 points. The Jaguars snapped a five-game losing streak.

Mannie Harris led the Eagles (5-19, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Nate Brafford added 13 points for Georgia Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top