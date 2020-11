T-wolves take guard Anthony Edwards with top pick in draft

This was the second time in 32 drafts for this woebegone franchise that the Timberwolves held the top pick. They took Towns, now a two-time All-Star, with the first overall selection out of Kentucky in 2015.

The Wolves had the worst record in the league the previous season, so they earned that spot, but this year was stunningly the first time they'd ever benefited from the ping-pong balls and moved up from their default slot.

Rosas wasted no time putting his stamp on the team during his first year in Minnesota, making three significant in-season trades. The trio of swaps dumped a total of nine different players, including Andrew Wiggins, the up-and-down scorer whose athleticism once had him as the ideal sidekick on the wing to Towns.

The most significant of those deals sent Wiggins to Golden State for a package that included Russell, the offense-minded ball-handler who has been a close friend of Towns since they were the first two picks in the 2015 draft.

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, Georgia guard Anthony Edwards reacts to his break away dunk against Texas A&M during the second half in a NCAA college basketball game in Athens, Ga. Edwards is expected to be one of the top picks in the NBA Draft on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton